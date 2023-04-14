Japan approves country's first-ever legal casino in Osaka

Japan is trying hard to ameliorate its condition. In a move to turn more tourists towards Japan, the country is set to bring its first-ever legal casino. The Japanese government approved a controversial plan to build a casino in Osaka. The local govts of Osaka & Nagasaki have long sought approval to build "integrated resort" (IR) facilities. The IR facilities combine casinos, convention centres, hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. The Osaka plan aims to open the casino by 2029.