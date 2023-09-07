'Janmashtami' celebrated with joy & fervour

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Delhi, the heart of India, comes alive with vibrant festivities during the Krishna Janmashtami festival. One of the most awaited and thrilling traditions during this auspicious occasion is the "Dahi Handi" celebration. It symbolizes Lord Krishna's mischievous nature as he used to steal butter from earthen pots hung high above the ground.

