Jana Gana Mana, the National anthem of India, was first publicly sung 110 years ago today

Dec 27, 2021, 02:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress on December 27, 1911, became historic after Jana Gana Mana was sung publicly for the first time. The national anthem is also titled "the morning song of India".
