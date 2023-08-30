James Cleverly visit to China: No global problem can be solved without China

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
The US and the UK are now trying to improve its China ties. UK Foreign Secretary James cleverly met the Chinese vice president in Beijing today. Interestingly cleverly is the first senior UK minister to travel to China since 2018. To know more watch this interview with Political Analyst Dr Nigel Fletcher.

