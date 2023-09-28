Jaishankar-Blinken to meet as foreign minister visits the US; Canada row to figure in talks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar is in Washington DC. As part of a nine-day US visit, he is set to hold several meetings, including with his US counterpart Antony Blinken. The Jaishankar-Blinken meeting comes amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis between India and Canada.

