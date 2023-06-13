Italians protest soaring Pasta prices with national strike

Italians are boiling over with frustration as the price of their beloved pasta has soared to unprecedented heights. Grocery prices across Europe have been climbing due to higher energy and labor costs, as well as the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine. Despite a decline in food commodity costs, the price of pasta remains disproportionately high. A consumer advocacy group called Assoutenti has called for a weeklong national pasta strike, set to begin on June 22nd.