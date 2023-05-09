Israel's foreign minister to leave after meeting Indian PM Modi | 'Islamic Jihad' scraps Cairo visit

The Israeli army said it killed three leaders of the Islamic Jihad group in air strikes on Gaza. According to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory, the Israeli air strikes left a dozen dead. Amid the escalating tensions, Israel's foreign minister has cut short his India visit, while the Islamic jihad group scrapped a visit to Cairo. Israel's foreign minister Eli Cohen, who arrived in India today morning, decided to cut short his 3-day diplomatic visit. He will now leave after meeting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. Eli Cohen's trip is the third high-level visit by senior Israeli officials in less than three months. Israel's Knesset speaker & economy minister visited recently. Analysts say the high-level India trips are being seen as a prelude to the much-anticipated visit of Netanyahu later this year. Remember, Narendra Modi became the first sitting Indian prime minister to visit Israel on July 4, 2017.