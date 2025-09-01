LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel ramps up bombardment of Gaza city; Donald Trump weighing plan to pay Gazans to leave?

Israel ramps up bombardment of Gaza city; Donald Trump weighing plan to pay Gazans to leave?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 15:44 IST
Israel ramps up bombardment of Gaza city; Donald Trump weighing plan to pay Gazans to leave?
Israel has intensified its military operations in Gaza amid ongoing conflict, while US president Donald Trump likely to weigh in plan to pay Gazans to leave. Watch the video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos