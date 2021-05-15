Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment in cars, carts

May 15, 2021, 09:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Five days of cross-border violence shows no signs of abating but caught in this crossfire are the residents of Gaza. Air raids and shelling have damaged homes and schools as Palestinians now escape on foot to seek refuge in United Nations schools.
