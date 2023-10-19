Israel-Palestine war: Xi Jinping says will work with Egypt to help stabilise West Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
US President Joe Biden has assured full support to Israel during his short visit to the country. Biden asserted Israel wasn't behind the deadly rocket strike on a Gaza hospital that killed 500 people. He also announced the resumption of urgent aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos