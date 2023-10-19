Israel-Palestine war: What propelled Hamas to take around 200 Israelis hostage in Gaza?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
In the early hours of October 7th Israelis living near the border with Gaza awoke to sounds of Hamas militants terrorizing killing and kidnapping their neighbours as the hours stretched on. Israelis hid in fear and Terror at the atrocities they wondered if they would even live through this nightmare. 11 days after the Hamas attack on Israel the situation for the hostages remained grim.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos