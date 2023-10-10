Israel-Palestine war: 'We'll kill captives if Israel keeps striking sans warning'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Israel is keeping up its deadly bombardment of Hamas controlled-Gaza. The Palestinian militant group took around 150 hostages in the unprecedented ground air and sea assault over the weekend it has threatened to execute some of them if air strikes continue without warning.

