Israel-Palestine war: Washington reiterates Tel Aviv has to right defend itself

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
The United States President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks. Iran has warned of possible preemptive actions against Israel in the coming hours. As Tel Aviv gears up for a ground offensive on the Gaza strip, Hamas says they are ready and it does not scare them.

