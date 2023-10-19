Israel-Palestine war: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Hamas war | WION Newspoint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution that would have called for humanitarian pause in the Israel-Gaza war for humanitarian aid to flow the vote on the resolution drafted by Brazil.

