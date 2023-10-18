Israel-Palestine war: US Prez Biden to meet Israeli PM & ministers of his newly-formed war cabinet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
The United States President Joe Biden has paid a solidarity visit to Israel following the Hamas attacks. Iran has warned of possible preemptive actions against Israel in the coming hours. As Tel Aviv gears up for a ground offensive on the Gaza strip, Hamas says they are ready and it does not scare them.

