Israel-Palestine war | United Nations: Need about 100 trucks/day to meet demand in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
US President Joe Biden now provides full backing to Israel in person during his solidarity visit in which he blames Islamist militants for a deadly hospital strike in Gaza. The US President also announced the resumption of urgent aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza. On the other hand, on his visit UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aims to ensure de-escalation.

