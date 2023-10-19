Israel-Palestine War | UK PM Sunak to Israeli PM Netanyahu: 'We want you to win'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Israel and he pledged solidarity with Israel even as he announced more humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip in a joint press briefing after their meeting. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his call that this war is not just Israel's battle but the battle of the civilized and free world.

