Israel-Palestine war | Survivor: Terrorists entered the house and started shooting

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
As the Israel-Hamas war rages our correspondent is also caught up with an Indian-origin caregiver working in Israel's Ness Ziona who was present when militants barged into her house. She recalls how the Israeli Army wasted little time to arrive at the scene and how the ground situation is in Israel at the moment well for more, keep listening.

