World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Israel-Palestine war: 'Should be no reoccupation of Gaza after the war'
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 08, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Speaking at a press conference following the G7 ministerial in Tokyo, US Secretary of State Antony Bilnken called on Israel not to reoccupy Gaza once the war with hamas ends.
trending now
Tech helps Parkinson's patient walk again
Trump claims Imran Khan was elated about Qasem Soleimani`s assassination
Meta under fire for neglecting teen safety
Israel-Palestine war: Israelis light candles to mark 30 days since Hamas attack
Israel-Palestine War: Israeli forces operating in the 'heart of Gaza city'
recommended videos
Bihar cabinet approves to hike reservation quota to 75%
G7 meet in Japan: G7 to support humanitarian pauses in Gaza
Zeenat Aman suffers from PTOSIS, undergoes eye surgery she sustained 40 years ago
Israel-Palestine war: Saftey of hostages vs pledge to destroy Hamas
US boosting Ukraine, Taiwan & Israel forces
recommended videos
Bihar cabinet approves to hike reservation quota to 75%
G7 meet in Japan: G7 to support humanitarian pauses in Gaza
Zeenat Aman suffers from PTOSIS, undergoes eye surgery she sustained 40 years ago
Israel-Palestine war: Saftey of hostages vs pledge to destroy Hamas