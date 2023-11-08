LIVE TV

Israel-Palestine war: 'Should be no reoccupation of Gaza after the war'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Speaking at a press conference following the G7 ministerial in Tokyo, US Secretary of State Antony Bilnken called on Israel not to reoccupy Gaza once the war with hamas ends.

