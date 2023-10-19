Israel-Palestine War | Regional officials: Israel aims to destroy Gaza's infrastructure

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
It has been 13 days since the Israel-Hamas war began, at least 1,400 Israelis are dead and close to 4,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli campaign of relentless airstrikes. An estimated 200 Israelis, many of whom are soldiers, are held captive under the custody of Hamas. To know more watch this interview with the CEO of Gulf State Analytics, Giorgio Cafiero.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos