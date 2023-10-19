Israel-Palestine war: O.I.C. bloc slams Israel's backers for granting 'impunity' in war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
On a solidarity visit on Wednesday, Joe Biden gave Israel the unwavering support of the US. He also declared that the besieged Palestinian enclave would once again get critical supplies and held Islamist extremists accountable for a deadly missile strike on a Gaza hospital.

