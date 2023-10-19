Israel-Palestine war: Israeli Prime Minister says Hamas attack aimed at derailing peace

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Since the Israel-Hamas War started over 5,000 people on both sides have lost their lives and there's no chance of a ceasefire at least not anytime soon. Diplomatic efforts have also failed to bring Waring factions to the same table while both sides continue to exchange fire so the first question that arises is what happens next.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos