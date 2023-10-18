Israel-Palestine War | Israel, Hamas blame game after Gaza hospital strike kills over 300

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
The Israel-Hamas War has taken a turn for the worse in the latest attack and explosion that rocked the hospital in Gaza killing hundreds. In one of the deadliest single incidents of violence in the strip, the blast drew condemnation from across the Arab world. There were huge protests against the attack in many countries of the West Asian region.

