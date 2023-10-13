Israel-Palestine war | Hollywood condemns war: Gal Gadot to Michael Douglas, stars support Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
As the war continues in Israel, a large number of Hollywood celebrities have taken an official stand. Over 700 people from the entertainment industry Gal Gadot, Michael Douglas and many more signed an open letter in support of Israel.

