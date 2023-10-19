Israel-Palestine war: Harvard, Columbia students lose jobs over Palestine support

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
One of the most prominent law firms in the nation, Davis Polk, recently withdrew employment offers from three students who the firm believed were in charge of organizations at Harvard and Columbia that released statements attributing the October 7 attack by Hamas to Israel.

