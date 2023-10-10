Israel-Palestine War: Hamas threatens to execute a hostage at each Israeli air strike

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
In Israel, 300,000 reservists have been called up amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Israeli forces have already announced a total Siege of the Gaza Strip in a sign that it may be planning a full-blown ground assault. So far over 900 people have been confirmed dead in Israel and over 700 deaths have been reported from Gaza.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos