Israel-Palestine war: Hamas attacks lay bare intelligence gaps

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
In Israel an unprecedented 300,000 reservists have been called up amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Israeli forces have already announced a total siege of the Gaza Strip in a sign that it may be planning a full-blown ground assault. The developments come as the death toll climbed to nearly 1,600.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos