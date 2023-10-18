Israel-Palestine war: Gazan civilians took refuge in hospitals for their safety

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
The strike on the Gaza hospital is being seen as the biggest single attack in the blockaded territory in the five Wars between Hamas and Israel since 2007. The brutal bloodshed at the Baptist Hospital comes 11 days into Israel Hamas War which shows no signs of de-escalation.

