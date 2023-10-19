Israel-Palestine war: Gaza living under blockade for the past 17 year

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
It has been 13 days since the Israel-Hamas war began and 11 days since the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant imposed a crippling siege on the Gaza Strip. This is a region that's been living under a Israeli blockade for the last 17 years that is from 2006 onwards. Keep watching to know more on-ground details.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos