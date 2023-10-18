Israel-Palestine war | Gaza Hospital Strike: UN calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
At least 300 people were killed after a Gaza Hospital came under attack. Many are feared to be trapped under the rubble. Hamas has called this attack a genocide even as Israel denies any role behind the strike. Following the deadly air strike Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared 3 days of mourning for the victims.

