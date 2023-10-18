Israel-Palestine war: Former PM Ehud Olmert speaks out against Netanyahu's policies

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
As the Israel-Hamas war drags onto its 12th day, backlash against PM Benjamin Netanyahu growing at home. In the latest, former PM Ehud Olmert has heavily criticised Netanyahu saying his legacy will be a complete failure.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos