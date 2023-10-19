Israel-Palestine War: At least 8 killed in West Bank in two separate incidents

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Violent clashes erupted in the West Bank region which has claimed eight lives. After the Gaza hospital blast, frustration is mounting on the ground among the people. And it is not just directed against Israel, locals are also questioning their own leadership.

