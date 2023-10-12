Israel-Palestine war: Around 18,000 Indians live in Israel, Indian govt deploys chartered planes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
As the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group rages on. Countries have been working towards bringing home the people from the war-torn Zone. In the latest India has announced a launch of Operation Ajay to repatriate citizens from Israel starting today. Israel is home to about 18,000 Indian citizens.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos