Israel-Palestine war | Antony Blinken: US President Joe Biden to visit Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: President Joe Biden will make a landmark trip to Israel in an ironclad show of US support. A wartime trip will pose security risks and the US is seen as a less potential peace broker however Washington's angry Arab allies are pointing to US' failure to actively engage analysts.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos