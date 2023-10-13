Israel-Palestine war: 300 tanks, 600 warplanes & 173,000 troops all prepared for ground assault

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Israel warns 1.1 million palestinians in Northern Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours, UN says it is 'impossible'. UN further asks the Israeli military to reconsider the order, warning of devastating humanitarian consequences.

