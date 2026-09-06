/Israel-Lebanon Conflict |4 Killed, 20 Injured In Fresh Israeli Strikes; Aoun Seeks U.S. Intervention

Tensions have sharply escalated along the Israel-Lebanon border after Israeli airstrikes hit several areas across southern Lebanon, killing at least four people and injuring 20 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Two women were killed in Arab Salim, while two more people were killed in Nabatieh al-Fawqa. Several other areas, including Nabatieh and Kfar Remman, were also hit. Israel said the strikes were carried out after Hezbollah launched two explosive-laden drones toward Israeli forces operating inside what Israel calls a security zone in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military described the drone attack as a violation and said its strikes targeted Hezbollah-linked sites. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the latest attacks and urged the United States and the international community to intervene and help halt the Israeli strikes. Aoun described the escalation as dangerous and accused Israel of targeting civilian and state infrastructure.