Israel: Judicial overhaul draws more protests

Despite the temperatures climbing higher than 32 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country thousands of Israelis held dozens of rallies across central Israel. The mass protests were held against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to limit the power of the Supreme Court. The demonstrators in fact blocked the highways tunnels and an access road to the headquarters of the Israeli military they even rallied outside of the homes of the government ministers and banged on the glass doors of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.