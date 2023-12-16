videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Israel-Hamas war: IDF mistake kills three hostages in Gaza
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 16, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The Israeli army has killed three captives held by Palestinian armed groups in Gaza after mistakenly identifying them as a threat, according to Israeli military officials.
trending now
Houthi Red Sea attacks: Attacks from Houthi-controlled Yemen hit two ships
Vish Dhamija shares how Delhi is more developed than London
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli army bears full responsibility
Israel-Hamas war: IDF mistake kills three hostages in Gaza
Gravitas Plus: Remembering Bangladesh Liberation War: How India helped its neighbour
recommended videos
Strange changes affecting the waters surrounding Bermuda Triangle
President Murmu and PM Modi give ceremonial welcome to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik
IRGC: US Warship forced to leave Strait of Hormuz
Over 70,000 people in the US go homeless 2023
There maybe small black hole inside some stars
recommended videos
Strange changes affecting the waters surrounding Bermuda Triangle
President Murmu and PM Modi give ceremonial welcome to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik
IRGC: US Warship forced to leave Strait of Hormuz
Over 70,000 people in the US go homeless 2023