Israel-Hamas war: Hamas Chief visits Egypt amid new truce talks
The question is if Israel and Hamas are inching towards another brief military pause. Will there be another hostage deal for the release of Israeli hostages who are presently in the custody of Hamas? The leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh is in Egypt today and according to sources he reportedly is holding talks on a potential agreement for the release of more Israeli prisoners. To know more watch this interview with Security Analyst Bill Roggio.