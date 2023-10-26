Israel accuses UN's Guterres of supporting Hamas terrorists, UNSC leaders veto resolutions| Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Israel and UN are locked in a furious spat over the UN Secretary General Antonio Guturres' comments on the Israel-Hamas war--saying that it did not happen in a vacuum. The Secy General's comments have sparked outrage from Israel which has even asked Guterres to resign saying he has justified terrorism.

