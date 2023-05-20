Is USA prepping Indo-Pacific for war? Will it slash & burn, cut & run, again?

The U.S. has been on a mission to militarise the Indo-Pacific region. Claiming power over the Indo-Pacific seems up top on America’s agenda and the Indo Pacific strategy released by the White House says it in as many words, “the U.S. is an Indo-Pacific power.” Is the Indo-Pacific America’s newest market to push its weapons or is this simply a pawn to gain footprint and power in the region while building its own economy?