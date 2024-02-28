Is Kigali supporting the rebels in eastern DR Congo?

On the 20th of February, the United Nations Security Council convened for an emergency meeting. The agenda of the meeting was the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where fighting between the government forces and the M23 rebels has intensified. At the meeting, the United States issued a warning to both, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, that they "must walk back from the brink of war". Kinshasa, the United Nations and the western nations have said that Kigali is supporting the rebels in a bid to control the vast mineral resources in the region, a charge refuted by Kigali. And on the 28th of February, the United Nations began the withdrawal of MONUSCO peacekeeping forces from the Democratic Republic of Congo.