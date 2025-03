The universe has always been a realm of mystery For decades, scientists have believed that dark energy is constant. However, studies revealed that dark energy could be weakening over time, which could change everything that we know about the fate of the universe so far. This has raised questions on whether the universe has, in fact, stopped expanding. This report explains how the European Space Agency's mission is using artificial intelligence to search through new scientific data to look for signs of extraterrestrial life. Are we alone in the universe? Could distant planets harbor life?