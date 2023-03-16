Iranian girls 'poisoned': Police pin blame on stink bombs and hysteria

Over 1,000 girls have fallen ill after being allegedly poisoned since November. Some politicians have blamed hardline groups opposed to girls' education. reports say the police are now pinning the blame on stink bombs & hysteria. The 'poisonings' began in November, in the holy shi'ite muslim city of Qom, and spread to 25 of Iran's 31 provinces. It prompted some parents to take their children out of school & protest. On Wednesday, a police spokesperson reportedly announced the confiscation of stink bombs, suggesting some of the attacks might have been copying pranks. Police also claimed most of the 'poisonings' were not real & were caused by 'psychological factors that triggered fear & mental contagion' among students. The cases have come at a critical time for Iran's clerical rulers. a security crackdown mostly quelled a three-month nationwide protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa Amini died on September 16; while in police custody for flouting hijab rules