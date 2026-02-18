/Iran-US Nuclear Talks: US Aircraft Carrier Leaves Caribbean, Heads To West Asia

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 08:45 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 08:45 IST
The second round of Iran–US nuclear talks has concluded with Tehran claiming a “broad agreement” on guiding principles for a potential deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the discussions as constructive but cautioned that progress does not mean a final agreement is imminent. No date has been set for a third round of negotiations.
Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance stated that Iran has yet to meet Washington’s “red lines,” signaling that major gaps remain.