/Iran’s Khamenei Warns US Warship Can Be Sunk | Says America ‘Will Not Succeed’

Ali Khamenei has issued a sharp warning to the United States, declaring that even the “world’s most powerful military” can be dealt a crushing blow. His remarks come as renewed talks between Tehran and Washington begin in Geneva. Khamenei said the US would “not succeed” in destroying the Islamic Republic and warned that American warships deployed in the Gulf could be sunk. The comments are being seen as a direct message to Donald Trump amid fragile diplomatic engagement. As tensions simmer in the Gulf region, the rhetoric underscores the deep mistrust that continues to shape US-Iran relations — even as negotiations resume. What does this mean for nuclear talks? Could military escalation derail diplomacy? Watch the full report for key takeaways and geopolitical analysis.