LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran Embassy Denies Anti-India Posts; Blames Fake Channels for Trying to Damage Ties with India
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 19:15 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 19:15 IST
Iran Embassy Denies Anti-India Posts; Blames Fake Channels for Trying to Damage Ties with India
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 19:15 IST

Iran Embassy Denies Anti-India Posts; Blames Fake Channels for Trying to Damage Ties with India

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India on Saturday released a list of social media accounts that it said were “fake channels” attempting to damage Iran-India relations.

Trending Topics

trending videos