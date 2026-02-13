/Iran and US Push for Diplomatic Talks Amid Rising War Fears in Middle East

Diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States are underway amid growing concerns about a potential military confrontation. Indirect talks in Muscat, Oman, between Iranian officials and US envoys wrapped up with both sides agreeing to continue negotiations and consult their capitals on timing for the next round. Iranian officials described the discussions as positive, though no firm date has been set yet for future meetings. While both governments maintain back‑channel contact, regional tension and distrust linger, with military pressure and threats adding urgency to diplomatic efforts.