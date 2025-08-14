LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /IOA Green Lights Bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games | WION Sports News

IOA Green Lights Bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games | WION Sports News

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 24:13 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 24:13 IST
IOA Green Lights Bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games | WION Sports News
The Indian Olympic Association has approved the bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Trending Topics

trending videos