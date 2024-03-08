International Women's Day 2024: Women and their language of leisure

Have you ever wondered what women do when they are not performing a role? How do they enjoy their free time? Most importantly, do women have as much free time as men do, to sit back and relax? These are some of the questions Surabhi Yadav is trying to explore through her Instagram page called – Project Basanti: Women at Leisure. The social media page is a repository of pictures and videos that exhibit and celebrate the fleetingly unguarded moments of women’s leisure. Women taking time out to lean back and do what they want to do – is the true test of equality and success. Watch our special Women’s Day story and let us know in the comments below - what leisure means to you and what you enjoy doing when you truly are at leisure.